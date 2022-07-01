Keystone Aids London Listing For SPAC Alteration Earth

By Najiyya Budaly (July 1, 2022, 11:42 AM BST) -- Special purpose acquisition company Alteration Earth PLC said on Friday that it has been admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange, as it seeks to acquire a business in the clean technology or clean energy sectors. Alteration Earth, a U.K.-based blank-check company, was admitted to the standard segment of London's main market on Friday. The SPAC's 18,000,000 ordinary shares were trading at 30 pence on Friday morning, giving it a market capitalization of £5.4 million ($6.5 million). Alteration Earth was advised by Keystone Law Ltd. on the admission. The company also completed a funding round that raised £1.26...

