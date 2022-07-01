FCA Prepares Phase-Out Of Synthetic Sterling, Dollar Libor

By Alex Davidson (July 1, 2022, 4:00 PM BST) -- The finance watchdog called on Friday on mortgage lenders still using a temporary "synthetic" version of the Libor benchmark to underpin interest rates to work harder at moving customers to replacement rates to avoid a disorderly wind-down. The Financial Conduct Authority is phasing out the synthetic settings for the London Interbank Offered Rate, which are all that is left of the once-dominant benchmark index dropped at the end of 2021 after a damaging series market manipulation scandals. The purpose of publishing a synthetic Libor rate, used by some mortgage lenders, was to ensure that there is no disruption to loans, mortgages, bonds and...

