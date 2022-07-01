Thommessen Leads Storebrand's Buy Of Danske Pension Unit

By Dawood Fakhir (July 1, 2022, 2:29 PM BST) -- Norwegian financial services company Storebrand Livsforsikring AS said on Friday that it has completed the 2.02 billion Norwegian kroner ($204 million) purchase of the Norwegian operations of a Danish pensions company from Danske Bank. The deal, reached in December 2021, was granted the necessary approvals by regulators on June 23, Danske, the Danish banking and financial services company, disclosed. It was given the nod by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority and the Norwegian Competition Authority. Ole Krogh Petersen, chief executive of the pensions provider, Danica Pensjonsforsikring AS, said the deal was a good solution for all and that it will allow his company to...

