Mayer Brown Guides £640M Pension Deal For Smiths Group

By Martin Croucher (July 1, 2022, 5:34 PM BST) -- British engineering giant Smiths Group PLC has offloaded £640 million ($770 million) of pension liabilities to insurer Rothesay Life, in a deal guided by Mayer Brown LLP and other firms. The buy-in deal is the seventh and final such transaction for the TI Group Pension Scheme. It covers the liabilities of 800 pensioners and almost 8,000 members who have ceased paying into the retirement plan but have yet to claim benefits. The pension plan is a hangover from the acquisition of Oxfordshire tube manufacturing business TI Group by Smiths Group in 2000. "Having worked with the scheme for over a decade,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS