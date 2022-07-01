SFO Ends Its Corruption Probe Into Chemring

By Ashish Sareen (July 1, 2022, 7:17 PM BST) -- The U.K. Serious Fraud Office has closed a four-year criminal investigation into alleged bribery, corruption and money laundering at defense technology company Chemring without taking enforcement action. The defense contractor told investors Friday that the watchdog had closed the probe opened in January 2018 into the activities of Chemring Group PLC, its U.K. subsidiary Chemring Technology Solutions Ltd. and associated individuals. Chemring said that the SFO's decision to investigate had come after the U.K. subsidiary voluntarily provided it with information that related to "intermediaries previously representing" the subsidiary and its predecessors. Chemring said at the time that its U.K. subsidiary voluntarily...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS