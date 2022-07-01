Letting Atty Off Hook Will Weaken Disclosure, Ocado Warns

By Joanne Faulkner (July 1, 2022, 4:21 PM BST) -- An attorney for Ocado told a judge on Friday that failure to approve a committal application against a former senior Jones Day lawyer for instructing a client to delete a secure messaging system would "undermine" court search orders. The online grocer urged the High Court to take action at the close of a five-day trial into how former Jones Day LLP lawyer Raymond McKeeve —who was advising one of the co-founders of Ocado — told an IT manager to "burn" a messaging app. The alleged request was an attempt to conceal evidence of corporate espionage from the grocery group, the court...

