Amazon To Ease Cancellation Process After EU Probe

By Silvia Martelli (July 1, 2022, 5:10 PM BST) -- Amazon has made it easier for users to cancel their subscriptions to its fast-delivery service Prime — with just two steps — to comply with European Union consumer laws, the bloc's executive arm said on Friday. The online retail giant has faced criticism from consumer groups, including the European Consumer Organisation, the Norwegian Consumer Council and the Transatlantic Consumer Dialogue, which said consumers had to go clear a series of hurdles to unsubscribe from the service. These included "complicated navigation menus, skewed wording, confusing choices and repeated nudging," the European Commission said. The commission and national consumer authorities launched action in...

