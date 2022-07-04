5 Questions With Hogan Lovells' Co-head Of UK M&A

By Najiyya Budaly (July 4, 2022, 10:49 AM BST) -- Patrick Sarch, co-head of the Hogan Lovells' mergers and acquisitions practice in the U.K., knew he wanted to be at the heart of negotiating big deals after watching what his bosses were doing during his first job on the trading floor at an investment bank. Sarch said that he was excited to be a stockbroker during the big bang — but he aspired to be in boardrooms, negotiating big deals. "I knew from the start I wanted to do M&A, which was unusual. My bosses advised me to study law, as that would put me at the center of boardroom negotiations,"...

