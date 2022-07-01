NJ Atty Discipline Declined In 2021, But Disbarments Were Up

By Nick Muscavage (July 1, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court's office of attorney discipline brought 30% fewer ethics complaints in 2021 compared to the year prior, reflecting the lingering effects of COVID-19, the court recently announced in a yearly roundup. The state's Office of Attorney Ethics released its annual report on Tuesday, noting a decrease in actions taken in several areas overseen by the state's attorney ethics watchdog, including investigations and discipline. Charles Centinaro, director of the OAE, attributed the decline to a combination of pandemic-related effects and "significant changes in staffing," according to the report. The pandemic and staffing changes "negatively impacted the OAE's ability...

