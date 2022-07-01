UK Legal Tech Developer Lawtech 365 Closes Seed Round

By Matt Perez (July 1, 2022, 3:35 PM EDT) -- U.K.-based legal tech developer Lawtech 365, which offers a set of apps related to onboarding, legal advice and e-signatures, closed an "oversubscribed" seed funding round, the startup announced on Thursday. The company, which is headquartered in Stratford-upon-Avon, U.K., launched two products last year: Verify 365 and Lawyer 365. The former is an automated ID verification and client onboarding platform, while the latter serves as a virtual law marketplace where users can access in-app video consultations with approved lawyers. In addition, the group is preparing the release of eSign 365, an electronic signature app that will launch in October 2022. The latest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS