Philip Morris Gets Claims In Rival's E-Cig IP Axed At PTAB

By Britain Eakin (July 1, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated two claims in an R.J. Reynolds vaping patent, marking another patent win for Philip Morris after a Virginia federal jury awarded it $10.8 million last month in a sprawling clash between the tobacco giants. The decision on Thursday capped a hard-fought battle for Philip Morris, after the PTAB initially denied its petition under the controversial Fintiv precedent, which allows the board to deny patent reviews when parallel district court litigation is at an advanced stage. The board held that the two claims in the patent, which is owned by R.J. Reynolds unit RAI Strategic Holdings...

