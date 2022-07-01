Insurance Coverage Questions Abound After Dobbs Decision

By Daniel Tay (July 1, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Abortion's status as a medical procedure in some states and a crime in others will pose a challenge to insurers and policyholders as policies often exclude coverage for criminal acts, meaning significant policy language changes may be needed in the wake of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to rescind abortion's status as a constitutionally protected right leaves insurers, individuals seeking abortions, medical professionals and even employers in untested waters when it comes to insurance coverage. The difference in legality of the procedure from state to state is a rare irreconcilable difference between state laws that...

