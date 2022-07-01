Epic Sees Punitive Damages Award In IP Suit Cut By $140M

By Adam Lidgett (July 1, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge cut in half a $280 million punitive damages award health care software provider Epic Systems Corp. won against units of Indian superconglomerate Tata Group in a trade secrets case, after the Seventh Circuit said the figure was too high. U.S. District Judge William M. Conley on Thursday reduced the jury's initial $280 million punitive damages to $140 million. With the $140 million already awarded in compensatory damages, that meant Epic Systems was awarded a total of $280 million in the case, according to the judge's decision. The judge said the Tata defendants ignore various facts about the...

