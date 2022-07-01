IP Hires: Schwegman Lundberg, Finnegan, McDermott

By Tiffany Hu (July 1, 2022, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office patent commissioner and interim agency director Drew Hirshfeld has joined Schwegman Lundberg & Woessner PA, and McDermott Will & Emery LLP has bolstered its new Austin office with the addition of an eight-attorney team from Baker Botts LLP. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Schwegman Lundberg Drew Hirshfeld Drew Hirshfeld, the former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office commissioner for patents who had filled in as the agency's interim director, is headed for a new role at intellectual property boutique Schwegman Lundberg & Woessner PA, the firm announced Friday. Hirshfeld will start...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS