EPA Must Face Arkansas' Suit Over Pollution Permits

By Morgan Conley (July 6, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas federal court refused to dismiss claims that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency waited too long to file objections to a state wastewater authority's pollution discharge authorizations, finding that the finality of the permits in question remains in dispute. U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller declined to throw out the lawsuit by the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment and its Division of Environmental Quality on Friday. Judge Miller said the state agencies adequately alleged the EPA had waived its right to object to the permits, adding that the state agencies appeared to have exhausted their administrative options before launching...

