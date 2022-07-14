How New USPTO Guidance Fine-Tunes Fintiv Application

By Yieyie Yang, Joshua Goldberg and Trenton Ward (July 14, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- On June 22, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued guidance on an interim procedure for discretionary denials[1] noting the "potential for inefficiency and gamesmanship in the AIA proceedings."[2] In 2020, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board designated the Fintiv case precedential in an attempt "[t]o minimize potential conflict between the PTAB and district court proceedings." However, in the guidance, USPTO Director Kathi Vidal notes that "several clarifications need to be made to the PTAB's current application of Fintiv to discretionary institution where there is parallel litigation."[3] The memo provides that this guidance is binding on the PTAB, as it is issued under...

