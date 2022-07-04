UK's Spirax-Sarco To Acquire French Co. Vulcanic For €262M

By Najiyya Budaly (July 4, 2022, 11:51 AM BST) -- British manufacturer Spirax-Sarco said on Monday that it has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire Vulcanic, a European electric heating group, from a French private equity firm for €261.7 million ($273.3 million). Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC, which makes steam management systems and pumps, said that it would acquire Vulcanic SA on a cash-free and debt-free basis from private equity company Qualium as it moves to expand the group's thermal heating business. The acquisition will be financed through a bank loan and will go ahead only after Vulcanic has paid off all its debts and extracted all excess cash. Shares in Spirax-Sarco, which has...

