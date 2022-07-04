Pensions Co. Warns Gov't Of 'Abuse' Of New Transfer Rules

By Martin Croucher (July 4, 2022, 11:29 AM BST) -- The government should crack down on savings providers that "abuse" new regulations designed to prevent firms from blocking legitimate transfers of retirement savings, a pensions manager said on Monday. PensionBee said it has written to the minister of state for pensions, Guy Opperman, over alleged mishandling of transfer requests since the introduction of new regulations in November. Trustees are required to suspend or halt a pension transfer under the Occupational and Personal Pension Schemes Regulations if they suspect a customer is being duped by scammers. But PensionBee — a company that allows individuals to consolidate all their pension pots — said the regulations "appear to have...

