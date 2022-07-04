Tesco Starts £150M Share Buyback As Part Of £750M Program

By Dawood Fakhir (July 4, 2022, 1:36 PM BST) -- Tesco PLC said on Monday that it will buy back £150 million ($182 million) of its shares as the High Street giant looks to reduce its share capital. The buyback is part of a £750 million share repurchase program that was first disclosed in April. The program will run until April 2023. Tesco's shares on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index were up 1.22% at 257.90 pence at lunchtime on Monday from Friday's close of 254.80 pence. Britain largest grocer tapped HSBC Bank PLC to carry out the repurchase program. "Tesco PLC confirms the appointment of HSBC Bank PLC to repurchase shares … of up...

