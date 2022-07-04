UK Watchdog Says €656M Foam Deal Could Hit Competition

By Dawood Fakhir (July 4, 2022, 5:48 PM BST) -- The competition regulator said on Monday that a planned merger of two companies that make foam used in products such as bedding and cleaning sponges could lead to higher prices and less choice for customers. The Competition and Markets Authority had launched a preliminary probe in May into Carpenter Co.'s proposed acquisition of the Engineered Foams division from Belgium-based manufacturer Recticel SA for €656 million ($684 million). Recticel agreed to sell its Engineered Foams division to Carpenter, which is based in Richmond, Virginia, in December 2021, and received clearance from the competition watchdogs in Germany, Poland and Turkey. But the CMA said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS