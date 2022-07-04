PwC Hires 2 New Transactions Partners For Deals Practice

By Humberto J. Rocha (July 4, 2022, 2:33 PM BST) -- Big Four consultancy PwC is expanding its deals practice, bringing in two experienced partners for its transaction services team to work with clients in the life sciences and consumer and healthcare sectors. The London-based firm announced on Friday that Raj Agrawal, who will lead a team in the life sciences sector, and Wendy Britten, who will deal with consumer and healthcare clients, will become its newest partners. Agrawal will work with large pharmaceutical companies and private equity firms, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers. "I am pleased to be joining PwC at a time when there is lots of activity in the market," Agrawal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS