Pensions Body Issues Warning On 'Dashboard' Income Plan

By Martin Croucher (July 4, 2022, 1:06 PM BST) -- The accounting watchdog should rethink its planned approach to standardizing the information provided on a planned online pensions project, a trade body has said, warning on Monday that the proposals would be confusing for customers in their current draft. The Investing and Savings Alliance said that the methodology presented by the Financial Reporting Council for presenting projected retirement income for customers using pensions "dashboards" is widely unpopular in the industry and should be reconsidered. The government is in the process of introducing online portals, to be known as pension dashboards, that will enable Britons to locate lost savings pots and calculate how...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS