ECB Boosts Climate Focus In Market Financing Operations

By Alex Davidson (July 4, 2022, 3:46 PM BST) -- The European Central Bank said on Monday that it will prioritize corporate bonds with less climate risk as collateral when conducting refinancing operations with banks. The ECB aims to reduce risk associated with a changing climate on its balance sheet, where it holds €368 billion ($384 billion), and it will prioritize inclusion of bonds with a better performance in this area starting from October 2022. By late 2024, the ECB will limit how far banks secure borrowings from the central bank with bonds from companies with high carbon emissions, which come from fossil fuels burned in vehicles or industrial processes....

