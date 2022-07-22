Sidley Adds Private Equity Pro From Proskauer

By Ashish Sareen (July 22, 2022, 2:54 PM BST) -- Sidley Austin LLP has hired a sports and gaming industry specialist from Proskauer Rose LLP in London as it looks to strengthen its offering to private equity clients looking for investment opportunities in the sectors. Tony Downes, who joined as a partner on July 1, brings years of experience working in-house for major sports players like the Ladies European Tour and the International Boxing Association, as well as betting shop chain Gala Coral Group. The hire comes as Sidley is seeing an increasing amount of crossover between its private equity work and the sports and betting and gaming sectors, as investors...

