3 Ways UK Lawyers Can Protect Merging Cos. From Activists

By Najiyya Budaly (July 15, 2022, 9:09 AM BST) -- As the number of shareholders looking to block mergers or bump up bid prices during acquisitions continues to increase, lawyers must prepare boards with strategies to defend their position, such as conducting health checklists, assessing shareholder registers and keeping up a constant dialogue with their shareholders. Global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal said in May that market turmoil is giving momentum to a "golden age of activism," with a 30% increase in January and February in Europe compared to the same months last year. The firm also predicted at the time that the U.K. would remain the preferred market for...

