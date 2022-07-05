AstraZeneca To Buy Blood Cancer Co. TeneoTwo For $1.3B

By Najiyya Budaly (July 5, 2022, 11:04 AM BST) -- AstraZeneca said on Tuesday that it will acquire biotech company TeneoTwo Inc. for up to $1.27 billion to allow it to help develop new medicine to fight blood cancer. The pharmaceutical giant, based in Cambridge, England, has said it will acquire TeneoTwo for an upfront payment of $100 million when the deal closes. (iStock.com/hapabapa) AstraZeneca PLC, which is listed on the FTSE 100 index in London, said it has agreed to buy TeneoTwo and the company's clinical-stage treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system. The pharmaceutical giant, based in Cambridge, said it will acquire TeneoTwo for an upfront...

