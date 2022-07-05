Pension Plans Warned To Prepare Buffers Against Volatility

By Martin Croucher (July 5, 2022, 3:21 PM BST) -- Trustees of pension schemes and their sponsors should be prepared to transfer large amounts of money at short notice as collateral, a financial consultancy warned on Tuesday, as bond markets face historically high levels of volatility. Aon PLC said that pensions professionals should be prepared for "urgent intervention to protect their schemes" or face rising liabilities as the price of long-term government bonds declines. Defined benefit schemes invest heavily in long-term assets such as gilts to allow them to match the long-term nature of pension liabilities, an approach known as a liability driven investment strategy, or LDI. Concerns about inflation mean...

