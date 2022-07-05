FCA Seeks To Streamline Post-Brexit Equities Trade Execution

By Alex Davidson (July 5, 2022, 5:44 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s financial services watchdog said Tuesday it will seek to strengthen equity markets by making transaction reporting more transparent to investors and enabling trading hubs to compete better internationally. The Financial Conduct Authority plans to introduce the reforms through the broader Wholesale Markets Review it is conducting with HM Treasury to improve U.K. regulation of secondary trading of shares post-Brexit. "We're proposing refinements, which don't rely on planned legislative change, and can therefore be implemented most quickly," an FCA spokesperson said. The reforms are currently open for public consultation until Sept. 16. The City watchdog said it will change the rules on...

