New Crypto-Regulation Needed After $2T Sell-Off, BoE Says

By Joel Poultney (July 5, 2022, 4:10 PM BST) -- The Bank of England said on Tuesday that a recent $2 trillion sell-off in volatile cryptocurrency markets highlighted the need for tougher regulation to prevent threats to the broader financial system. The Bank of England has warned that systemic risks would emerge if the continued expansion of digital asset activity and cryptocurrencies into the wider financial system went unchecked. (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images) The central bank said in its financial stability report that vulnerability recently exposed in digital asset markets did not immediately pose a risk to overall financial stability. Market capitalization of digital assets has fallen to $900 billion...

