FCA Boosts Leadership Team With 6 New Directors

By Humberto J. Rocha (July 5, 2022, 4:54 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority announced on Tuesday that it is adding six directors in its plan to focus on new enforcement standards and objectives across the country's financial services industry. Three of the six new directors are being promoted within the FCA, two are joining from other law enforcement institutions and one comes from the private sector. Roma Pearson, Anthony Monaghan and Simon Walls are moving up within the ranks of the FCA, according to the city watchdog's statement. Matthew Long is joining the regulator from the National Crime Agency and Karen Baxter from City of London Police. Camille Blackburn, formerly with one...

