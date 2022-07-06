Baker, Slaughter Lead Coats Group's Footwear Co. Purchase

By Najiyya Budaly (July 6, 2022, 12:29 PM BST) -- Coats Group said on Wednesday that it will acquire Texon International, which creates sustainable materials for sports casual footwear, in a cash-only deal worth $211 million guided by Baker McKenzie and Slaughter & May. The industrial thread manufacturer, which is listed on London's FTSE 250 index, said it has signed an agreement to acquire Texon International Group Ltd. Coats, which is based on the outskirts of London, said the deal values Texon at $237 million in total, but that it will pay $211 million for the footwear company after deducting pension liabilities. Coats will fund the deal through a bridge financing facility...

