Abrdn Launches £300M Share Buyback Program

By Najiyya Budaly (July 6, 2022, 12:47 PM BST) -- Asset manager Abrdn PLC said on Wednesday that it will return cash to shareholders by buying back a total of £300 million ($360 million) in shares. The company, which is listed on the London FTSE 100 exchange, said that the first phase of the buyback program will be undertaken by Goldman Sachs International. Abdrn, which has its headquarters in Edinburgh, the Scottish capital, said that it will buy up to £150 million in shares back from shareholders during this phase. "Goldman Sachs will make trading decisions in relation to the buyback pursuant to the program independently of, and uninfluenced by, the...

