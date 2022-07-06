Travelers Warned On Strike Cover In Insurance Policies

By Irene Madongo (July 6, 2022, 3:12 PM BST) -- A consumer group has urged travelers to check their holiday insurance cover after its research suggested that 40% of policies do not offer protection against strikes by airport or airline staff. The group Which? said on Tuesday that in May it had surveyed 199 policies of 71 insurance businesses and found that 120 offered cover if travelers have to cancel a trip due to strikes. But 78 policies did not provide cover for cancellations due to strikes, Which? said. And it noted that the remaining policy it analyzed offered such cover, but only as an optional extra. "We advise travelers to always check...

