Advisers Call For Change To British Steel Claims Scheme

By Martin Croucher (July 6, 2022, 2:49 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority should rethink a £71 million ($84.5 million) compensation plan for former steelworkers who were wrongly advised to transfer out of a gold-plated pension scheme, a trade body has said. The Personal Investment Management & Financial Advice Association said on Tuesday that former members of the British Steel Pension Scheme should be enrolled into the Pension Protection Fund rather than be given a lump-sum payment in compensation from advisers who were at fault. The fund is an industry-funded lifeboat program that is responsible for paying retirement benefits to members of pension schemes when the sponsoring employer is insolvent....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS