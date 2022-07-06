Barings Attracts €7B In Private Investment Funds

By Humberto J. Rocha (July 6, 2022, 2:33 PM BST) -- Barings LLC said on Wednesday that it has obtained €7 billion ($7.12 billion) in investable capital for its European Private Loan Fund as it increases its private capital and investments across the Continent. The North Carolina-based investment management firm said in a statement that the €7 billion comes from a range of sources, including public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies. Barings, which had more than $371 billion in investments worldwide in March, said it has already invested €6 billion of the €7 billion over the last year and a half in European projects. The €7 billion...

