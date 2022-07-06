EU Securities Sector Calls For Consistent Data Access

By Alex Davidson (July 6, 2022, 6:29 PM BST) -- A securities industry trade group told the European Commission in a document published Wednesday that its plans to enable services providers to gain access to financial data held by banks must be comprehensive to avoid fragmented national legislation. The Association for Financial Markets in Europe said the Commission's plans to develop "open finance" as one way to get money flowing across the bloc should in addition not overlap with or contradict any other regulations. In this way, open finance is less likely to lead to fragmented national legislation with banks paid less or nothing for data they provide, according to the...

