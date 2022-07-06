5 Firms Steer $2.7B Deal For Paper Company Resolute Forest

By Elaine Briseño (July 6, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Five firms are leading an estimated $2.7 billion enterprise value deal that calls for Canadian-based Paper Excellence Group to acquire Resolute Forest Products Inc. for $20.50 a share, according to a Wednesday statement. The worth of the deal could increase significantly if the shareholders receive a contingent value right that entitles them to a share of potential refunds on roughly $500 million of softwood lumber duty deposits, according to the statement. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Patrick Loulou, vice chair and chief strategy officer of the Paper Excellence Group, said in the statement that...

