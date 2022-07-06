SRA Takes Steps Toward Probing Dechert Over ENRC Case

By Richard Crump (July 6, 2022, 6:05 PM BST) -- England's legal watchdog has taken initial steps toward opening a potential investigation into the conduct of Dechert LLP and its former head of white-collar crime following a damning court ruling over their work for Kazakh mining company ENRC. The solicitors' regulator has asked legal advisers for the mining giant to provide information in the latest twist in a dispute that has played out at the High Court and elsewhere. (iStock.com/BrasilNut1) The Solicitors Regulation Authority has invited legal advisers for Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. to "provide any information that may be useful to the SRA's investigation," according to a letter sent by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS