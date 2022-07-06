Kang Haggerty Opens Whistleblower Division

By Rachel Rippetoe (July 6, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia-based boutique Kang Haggerty LLC has formed a new division to represent clients with whistleblower claims called The Whistleblower Advocates, the firm announced Wednesday. Kang Haggerty founder and managing member Edward T. Kang will work in the division, along with members Kandis L. Kovalsky and Ross M. Wolfe. The firm told Law360 its whistleblower practice is unique in the way it's structured and marketed, and therefore it made more sense to carve it out as a division of the firm. Wolfe, who has been working on whistleblower litigation for several years, told Law360 that he sees many law firms advertising that...

