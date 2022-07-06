Federal Courthouse Named After First Black Fla. Justice

By Madison Arnold (July 6, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The federal courthouse in Tallahassee will be named after the late Joseph Woodrow Hatchett, who was the first Black Florida Supreme Court justice and a former Akerman LLP partner. The move to the name the courthouse after the former judge was attached to the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which President Joe Biden signed last month. Judge Hatchett broke numerous barriers in the legal profession in the South and had been a Florida justice from 1975 to 1979. He died in 2021. "Judge Hatchett was an extraordinary person, both personally and professionally. The course he had taken through his life, what he achieved,...

