Ga. Justices Disbar Atty For Stealing $41K In Fake Settlements

By Emily Sides (July 6, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday disbarred a former associate general counsel at U.S. Xpress Inc. for defrauding the trucking company of $41,000 after he filed two forged settlement agreements of complaints to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission from fake employees. The state's high court said Glen Roy Fagan filed complaints with the federal agency from two fake employees, Karen Sawyer and Virginia Ladd, and forged their signatures in order to induce U.S. Xpress to cut two settlement checks, for $27,000 in August 2018 and $14,000 in January 2019. According to the court's unanimous decision in the disciplinary case, Fagan...

