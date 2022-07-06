Chinese Online Educator Launches Plans For $30M US IPO

By Tom Zanki (July 6, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Chinese online learning platform Jianzhi Education Technology Group on Wednesday set a price range on an estimated $30 million initial public offering, represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and underwriters counsel Sidley & Austin LLP. Beijing-based Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Ltd. told regulators it plans to offer 5 million American depositary shares priced between $5 and $7 each, raising $30 million at midpoint. A scheduled date for the IPO was not immediately available. Jianzhi provides digital content to higher education institutions and public libraries in China, specializing in skills training and career guidance, through various subsidiaries. The company earned net...

