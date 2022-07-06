Munck Wilson Expands To Waco With Experienced Patent Atty

By Adrian Cruz (July 6, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Munck Wilson Mandala LLP announced that it has opened a new office in Waco, Texas, with the hire of a longtime patent attorney who's spent over two decades practicing out of the patent litigation hotbed as a partner. David G. Henry joined Munck Wilson last Friday after a decade with Gray Reed & McGraw LLP where he served as chair of the firm's intellectual property litigation group. He told Law360 on Wednesday that he chose to make the move because of Munck Wilson's greater depth in IP work, and because it has the needed support for his growing and changing practice....

