Ex-OCC Acting Chief, Simpson Thacher Atty Joins Patomak

By Katryna Perera (July 6, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Financial consulting firm Patomak Global Partners LLC announced a former acting Comptroller of the Currency and a former partner of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP has joined its ranks in Washington, D.C., to head up the firm's banking supervision and regulation group. Keith Noreika officially joined Patomak on Tuesday as executive vice president, and banking supervision and regulation group chairman, according to an announcement from the firm. Patomak said Noreika will lead the firm's projects related to the U.S. banking industry and help clients involved in fintech and cryptocurrency companies. Noreika will also be Patomak's "focal point" for advice on compliance...

