Holland & Knight Adds New Tax Partner From Shutts & Bowen

By Madison Arnold (July 7, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP has picked up a new international tax attorney in Miami from Shutts & Bowen LLP, who is also a certified public accountant. Logan Gans joined Holland & Knight as a partner in its private wealth services group. He serves both domestic and foreign clients in all sorts of tax issues in personal and business advisory matters, the firm said. Gans has advised clients on opportunity zone planning, expatriation matters, partnership tax planning, tax compliance, tax controversies, and 1031 exchanges, which are a type of swap of investment properties that allows for capital gains taxes to be deferred....

