FDA Stays Juul Ban, Says More Review Needed

By Emily Field (July 6, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said it would allow Juul products to stay on store shelves pending additional review of scientific evidence "unique" to the company's application to market its e-cigarettes. The FDA said in a brief statement that the administrative stay temporarily suspends its previous denial order, issued June 23, but it doesn't rescind it. The order had banned the sale of Juul's tobacco- and menthol-flavored products, with the agency saying the company's applications didn't have sufficient evidence about their toxicology to show marketing them would be appropriate for protecting public health, capping off a two-year review process....

