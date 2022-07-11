Cozen O'Connor Public Strategies Adds Pa. Lobbying Vet

By James Boyle (July 11, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Cozen O'Connor's lobbying firm has expanded its Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, office with the addition of a public affairs attorney with more than 20 years of experience advocating for legislative initiatives in the state government. Sam Denisco has joined Cozen O'Connor Public Strategies as a principal in Harrisburg, the firm announced recently. Denisco moved to Cozen O'Connor after more than 14 years with the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry. Denisco told Law360 Pulse on Monday that he worked closely with Cozen O'Connor attorneys and professionals on several issues while he was with the PA Chamber, and the opportunity finally arrived to join...

