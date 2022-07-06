SEC Asks Full 5th Circ. To Rehear In-House Courts Challenge

By Jon Hill (July 6, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration is asking the full Fifth Circuit to rule on the constitutionality of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's system of in-house courts, pushing for a rehearing of a recent panel decision that upheld a constitutional challenge to a key agency enforcement mechanism. Attorneys for the government filed a petition with the Fifth Circuit on Friday that seeks en banc review in Jarkesy v. SEC, a case in which the securities regulator's use of administrative enforcement proceedings was rejected on multiple constitutional grounds by a three-judge panel majority. The 2-1 decision, handed down in May, held that the SEC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS