NC Panel Cans Workers' Comp Claim By Truck Driver In Va.

By Hayley Fowler (July 6, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina truck driver can't revive his workers' compensation claims after a state appellate panel said he filed them in the wrong venue, finding his employment contract had been executed in Virginia. In a published opinion Tuesday drawing on "a strange quirk of our jurisprudence," a three-judge panel in North Carolina's Court of Appeals found Leslie Duke sealed the deal as a commercial truck driver for utility contractor Xylem Inc. when he went through the onboarding process at its Virginia offices — not when he was offered the job on the phone at his North Carolina home. As a result,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS