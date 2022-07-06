Ohio Bankruptcy Court To Divvy Up Cases After Judge Retires

By Eric Heisig (July 6, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- As the number of bankruptcy cases in northern Ohio dwindles, the court there is preparing for the likelihood that a soon-to-be-vacated judicial seat will not be immediately filed, and that the other judges will have to take on more cases. Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Ann Whipple said in a memo posted last week on the court's website that the caseload of her colleague Russ Kendig of Canton will be divvied up to judges throughout the district, which also includes courtrooms in Cleveland, Akron, Youngstown and Toledo. The memo said future cases filed in Canton will also go to other judges....

